Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.