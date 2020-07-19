Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 38.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 155.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 353,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 215,037 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 457,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 140,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

