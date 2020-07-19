Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,120 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

