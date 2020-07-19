Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN opened at $10.66 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

