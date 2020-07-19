BoutsPro Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,607.79 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $190,607.79 and approximately $29,896.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.01861771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00196496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

