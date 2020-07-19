Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

