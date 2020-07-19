Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNE. National Bank Financial restated an underperform rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$2.30.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE BNE opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post -1.3500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.