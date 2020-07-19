BOMB Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008716 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $731,992.67 and approximately $44,939.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00048277 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.81 or 0.99497669 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00124207 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005943 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,054 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.