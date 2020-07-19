BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Insider Helen Galbraith Purchases 4,842 Shares

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) insider Helen Galbraith acquired 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £3,873.60 ($4,766.92).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million and a PE ratio of 44.44. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.39 ($1.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.78%.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

