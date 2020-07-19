BMO Capital Markets Trims Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $36.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.10.

NYSE WFC opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

