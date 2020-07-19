BMO Capital Markets Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $119.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

