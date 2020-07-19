BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet from $157.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.20.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $118.07 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

