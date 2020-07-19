BMO Capital Markets Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.71.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$22.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.92. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.70 million. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -124.78%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

