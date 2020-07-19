Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market cap of $286,624.61 and approximately $64.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053671 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

