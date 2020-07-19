Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKI. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Black Knight by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

