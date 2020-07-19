BitRewards (BIT) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $39,213.39 and $100.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00430912 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023143 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013991 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003641 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

