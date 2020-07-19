Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $484,127.92 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $484,127.92 and $2,775.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00630294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00102951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

