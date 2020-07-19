BitBar Price Down 4.9% This Week (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $82,805.62 and $275.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00019468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,541.24 or 2.90777972 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000393 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 46,599 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

