BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $1.98. BIOLINERX LTD/S shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 927,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.70% of BIOLINERX LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

