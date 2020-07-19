BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.
BDSI opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.75. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.
In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,365.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,064 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 79,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 536,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 323,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
