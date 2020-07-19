BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

BDSI opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.75. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. On average, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,365.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,064 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 79,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 536,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 323,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

