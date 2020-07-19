BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.04 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 275,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 712,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,837 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

