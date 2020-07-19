Bilfinger’s (GBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.70 ($32.25).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

ETR:GBF opened at €16.46 ($18.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $663.20 million and a P/E ratio of -75.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.27. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €12.64 ($14.20) and a twelve month high of €35.32 ($39.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.