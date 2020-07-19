BidaskClub Upgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Buy

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

