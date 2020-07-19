BidaskClub Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

