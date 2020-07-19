BidaskClub Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of FELE opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
