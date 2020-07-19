BidaskClub Upgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to “Hold”

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

ALGT stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

