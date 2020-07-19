BidaskClub Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XLNX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.18.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $211,904,000 after acquiring an additional 195,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

