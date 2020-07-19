BidaskClub Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Buy

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

OSMT stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $325.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.26. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

