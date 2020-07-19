BidaskClub Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Hold

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.37.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,499.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

