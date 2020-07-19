BidaskClub Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Hold

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.37.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,499.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47.
In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
