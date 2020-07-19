BidaskClub Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

ETSY opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $212,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,567.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $1,090,395.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,958.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,963,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 279.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 346.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $106,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

