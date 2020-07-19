BidaskClub Downgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

ZNGA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,137. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $62,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

