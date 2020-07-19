BidaskClub Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Hold

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LLNW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Shares of LLNW opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,557 shares in the company, valued at $929,571.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

