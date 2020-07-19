Bezant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $356,327.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. Bezant has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $356,327.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01851570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00195922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00086007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,604,628 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

