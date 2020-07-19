Berenberg Bank Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.43 ($107.22).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €88.40 ($99.33) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.91. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €67.70 ($76.07) and a fifty-two week high of €122.10 ($137.19).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

