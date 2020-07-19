Berenberg Bank Reiterates €208.00 Price Target for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRT3. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

Get Sartorius alerts:

SRT3 stock opened at €329.20 ($369.89) on Thursday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($140.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of €302.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €248.38.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.