Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

