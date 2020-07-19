Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

