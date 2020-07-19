Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.48

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.48 and traded as low as $128.06. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 19,205 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59.

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

