Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BGNE. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.23.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $248.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. Beigene has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $250.34.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total transaction of $650,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,578,652.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock worth $22,073,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Beigene by 415.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

