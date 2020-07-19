Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

