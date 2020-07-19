Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.