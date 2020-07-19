Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cfra cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

