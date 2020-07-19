Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

