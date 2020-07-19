Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,105 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

