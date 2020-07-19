Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 385 ($4.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 575 ($7.08) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 421 ($5.18) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 497.50 ($6.12).

Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($7.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

