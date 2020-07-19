Beaxy Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $6,405.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.04994056 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00056070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032016 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,517,319 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

