Beacon Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

TSE K opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.85. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 40,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$344,038.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,025.52. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$250,204.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at C$406,799.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $773,046.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

