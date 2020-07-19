BCE Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.44 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BCE by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,413,000 after buying an additional 1,545,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 621.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after buying an additional 1,144,630 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

