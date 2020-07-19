Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BASFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Basf had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Basf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 4.07%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

