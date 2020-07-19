Barrington Research Lowers InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.94.

InnerWorkings stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

