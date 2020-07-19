Barclays Trims RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Target Price to GBX 511

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.33) on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 452.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.