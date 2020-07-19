Barclays Trims RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Target Price to GBX 511

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020 // Comments off

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.33) on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 452.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.