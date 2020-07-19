Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,625.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,431.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,047.26. Adyen has a twelve month low of $620.00 and a twelve month high of $1,625.35.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

